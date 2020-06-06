Committee setup to prepare statistical data, maps

District Election Officer, BaramullaDr G N Itoo today constituted a committee headed by Deputy District Election Officer who shall work for the preparation of various inputs including data on population and geographical maps to be used for the process of delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in the district.

The committee has been asked to ensure that necessary data and maps are prepared as per the prescribed norms and guidelines issued by Chief Electoral Officer J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, DC emphasized upon the committee members to work with zeal and coordination so that the target is achieved within the fixed timeframe. He directed the concerned authorities to take all the stakeholders in consideration for getting error free and impartial results.