Community disaster preparedness training held

Community disaster preparedness training was organised by Kashmir Welfare Trust and Nigeen Tourist Traders Association, in collaboration with Civil Defence, Srinagar and J&K State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The event was held at Bilaliya Educational Institute, Baghwanpora-Lal Bazar. The chief guest on the occasion was Aamir Ali, Nodal Officer SEOC & Dy. Chief Warden Civil Defence, Srinagar.

On the occasion, Aamir said that the community is always the first responder, in any disaster situation and should become an integral part of the disaster response teams.

He said the identified volunteers would be imparted five days basic training, in which they would be taught life-saving skills, including first-aid, fire-fighting and basic search and rescue techniques.

The volunteers will be provided with certificates, and enlisted as Civil Defence Volunteers.

Chairman, KWT and NTTA Manzoor Ahmed Wangnoo said that the volunteers of Nigeen are very enthusiastic and eager to learn life-savings skills. He assured that after training, the volunteers would act as first responders, in case of any incident in their area. He said that the volunteers have been provided an opportunity to learn essential knowledge and skills in disaster mitigation and this would help address implementation challenges, in a systematic manner. Deputy Controller Civil Defence, Manzoor Ahmed, DySP, said that Civil Defence has been imparting training to members of the community and the response has been very encouraging.