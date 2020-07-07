Commuters appeal for removal of naka on Handwara-Sopore road

The commuters from north Kashmir on Tuesday appealed the government to remove the naka established on Handwara Sopore road near Wadoora camp as it gives tough time to patients and elderly persons.

Talking to a local news gathering agency, several travelers narrated that during the travel, patients and elderly person face lot of hardships while crossing the security check up established at Wadoora Camp located on Handwara Sopore road.

They said frisking at the naka sometimes takes longer which results in traffic jam also.

“Due to extensive frisking, sometimes patients could not reach on time to medical facility which poses risk to their health”, travelers said.

They appealed authorities to intervene into this public importance issue and resolve this inconvenience. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla G N Ittoo assured the issue will be taken up with concerned police and military officials.