'Compensate Chadoora family, develop garbage dumping site in Handwara'

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Mushtaq Ahmad on Saturday visited the families who suffered extensive damages to their properties due to gusty winds that struck Kathergund Chadoora in Chrar-I-Shareef Assembly constituency.

A statement said the JKAP leader visited the family of Muhammad Ayoub Sheikh of Kathergund-Chadoora where uprooted trees and fallen branches caused extensive damages to his house after strong wind struck the village.

Mushtaq urged the Deputy Commissioner Budgam to depute a team of revenue officials in order to assess the losses and compensate the family accordingly.

Meanwhile, JKAP leader Abdul Rashid Bhat has urged the district administration Kupwara to establish a garbage dumping site in Handwara which is a long pending demand of the inhabitants of the town and its adjoining areas.