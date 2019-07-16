Compensate farmers affected by wind, hailstorm: JKPM

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Vice President, Organisation Affairs, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Feroze Peerzada, Tuesday expressed concern over the damage to crops caused by heavy rains and hailstorm in Sopore and its adjoining areas.

In a statement, Peerzada said, “Heavy rains and hailstorm on Monday evening in Sopore and its adjacent areas damaged fruits, vegetables and crops.” While demanding compensation for the famers, he said, “Keeping in view the colossal damages to their crops and fruit, which is their main source of income, the farmers need to be provided ex-gratia.”