Compensate farmers: Laigroo

Peoples Democratic Party Youth Secretary, Arif Laigroo on Wednesday expressed concern over draught-like situation and asked the government to compensate the farmers.

In a statement, Laigroo said there were disturbing reports about loss to crops due to draught-like situation across Kashmir. “The farmers are complaining that paddy and wheat crop has suffered damage due to the situation,” Laigroo said.

“The government should asses the loss and provide immediate relief to the farmers,” Laigroo said. He said even the farmers who lost crop to hailstorm have not been compensated till date.