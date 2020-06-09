'Compensate farmers, orchardists hit by weather vagaries'

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leaders Syed Mehmood and Reyaz Ahmad on Tuesday expressed concern over losses suffered by farmers and orchardists due to hailstorm, gusty winds and torrential rains in several parts of north Kashmir.

In a statement, the JKAP leaders urged the government to order immediate assessment of losses and provide compensation to the affected farmers and orchardists of Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

“The respective district administrations should depute teams consisting of revenue, agriculture, horticulture officials and experts to assess losses caused to farms and orchards in north Kashmir districts. The government should accordingly pay adequate compensation to the affected,” they said.

They said that the government has so far failed to provide insurance and financial support to farmers and orchardists in the events of crop damages due to natural calamities including severe weather conditions.

The leaders urged the government to pay attention toward the sufferings of inhabitants of the border districts of J&K especially Baramulla district who were craving for basic amenities.