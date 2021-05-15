Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 2:25 AM

Compensate hailstorm-affected farmers of Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam: NC

National Conference (NC) Saturday expressed anguish over the losses to the farmers due to the heavy hailstorm that lashed swaths of Kupwara, Anantnag and Kulgam districts and demanded immediate relief to the affected.

In a statement, senior NC leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan said the heavy hailstorm that lashed north Kashmir has in particular affected Kupawara’sShehlal, Harnipora, Waripora, Mawer, and Qaziabad areas where, he said farmers had incurred heavy losses to their standing crops. “For farmers, the worst case scenario is the repeat of lockdown and the incessant weather vagaries that hasn’t seen any let up since November last year. The severe weather condition that lasted for hours played havoc with farmer’s standing crops. The heavy downpour has impacted orchids, shrubbery, electricity transmission lines at various other places as well,” he said.

Ramzan said that keeping in view the havoc, the severe weather played with the people’s crops and property, the district administration Kupwara was expected to come to the rescue of those affected.

He demanded that the compensation to the affected farmers and horticulturalists should be given on the basis of MSP.

In wake of the hailstorm that hit many areas in south Kashmir, particularly Pahalgam and Bijbehara, NC’ss South Zone President Bashir Ahmed Veeri and District President AnantnagAltaf Ahmed Wani impressed upon the district and divisional administration to come to the rescue of the affected.

