Competitive examination qualifiers felicitated in Handwara

A felicitation ceremony was held by Tabinda Gani Memorial Society in favour of JEE, NEET and civil service examination qualifiers on Wednesday in north Kashmir’s Handwara sub district.

Dr Hafeez Masoodi, a KAS officer presided over the function while as Ex Director Radio Kashmir Syed Himayun Kaiser delivered personality development lecture. Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara Abdul Hamid Fani besides other dignitaries were present in the function.

Kaiser said that more and more youth qualifying competitive examinations from rural areas is indeed an achievement. Prior to it only students from cities would qualify competitive exams but time has changed, now majority of students from villages come with flying colours in these exams. He laid stress on the overall personality development of students.

Dr Masoodi in his speech congratulated the qualifiers. He said that people of Kupwara are showing their real worth in every field. Few years ago people would shy of being villagers for lack of exposure but now they are showing their real worth.

CEO Kupwara Abdul Hamid said that most of the students who have qualified competitive exams are the products of government schools which is reply to those who raise questions on the quality of government schools.

Tabinda Gani Memorial Society which has came into being few years ago renders awards every year to those who qualify different competitive exams.

Meanwhile The Greater Kashmir was bestowed award for being voice of voiceless.