Complaints pour in against teachers working in offices

Complaints continue to pour in against poor implementation of the government order to detach teachers from the offices and send them back to schools.

Several officers at zonal and district levels have been accused of non-compliance of the order, and “shielding” some teachers who continue to enjoy the posting in the offices.

A group of parents from Anantnag district said teachers in some of the zones were still not detached from offices in violation of the government direction.

As per the government order, every Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) and Chief Educational Officer (CEO) was bound to follow the instructions of the Principal Secretary School Education to detach all the teachers from the offices.

“But the order is not being implemented in letter and spirit,” said Farooq Ahmad, a parent from Vailoo Zone of Anantnag.

He said several ZRPs and CRPs were deputed in the offices for the last many years due to the “political approach.”

“It is because of such practices, the government school system is collapsing as teachers prefer to stay in the offices than impart education to the students,” he said.

Similar complaints were received from other districts and zones of the Valley wherein the ZEOs and the CEOs have also managed to prolong stay of some teachers in the offices.

“These CRPs and ZRPs are regularized Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers but are deployed for non-teaching assignments for the last 10 years. Nobody is ready to send them back to their original place of postings,” another parent from Vailoo said.

Complaints were also received from parents of Chandoosa zone of Baramulla district where some teachers have not been sent back to the schools.

“The schools suffer due to the dearth of teaching staff and our children become the worst sufferers. The government should take strict action against these officers who don’t implement the orders,” said a parent.

Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Muhammad Younis Malik said they have relieved “almost every teacher” from the offices at zonal and district levels.

“We will ascertain if any teacher continues to work in the office. They will be sent back to original place of posting,” Malik said.