Complete developmental works in Kashmir before snowfall: Rafi Mir

Apni Party, general secretary, Rafi Ahmad Mir Monday stressed on immediate completion of various developmental works of urgent nature in Kashmir Valley before the snowfall halts their progress.

Presiding over a meeting of prominent political workers of Pulwama constituency at Party office at The Bund in Lal Chowk Srinagar, Mir observed that the J&K administration needs to focus on the issues of basic amenities faced by the people across the Kashmir valley. The meeting was organized by Er. Showkat Gayoor and was also attended by district president Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh and district president Pulwama Ghulam Muhammad Mir

“People in many parts of Valley especially in various areas of Srinagar city are immensely suffering from the scarcity of drinking water. Similarly there are long cuts in electricity supply in other districts at the beginning of this winter. I appeal the Lt. Governor led administration to take review of works under progress in essential services departments so that people do not face any inconvenience during the months of winter,” he added.