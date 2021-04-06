Kashmir, Today's Paper
Anantnag,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 12:17 AM

Complete Jal Jeevan Mission projects on time: DC Anantnag

In a meeting with concerned officers of Jal Shakti and R&B departments, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Piyush Singla Tuesday directed for completion of all Jal Jeevan Mission projects and schemes in a time-bound manner.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Singla stressed for provision of drinking water at all schools, AWCs, health centres and panchayat buildings besides taking PRI members onboard for smooth execution of plans.

He also passed directions to the concerned to flag issues which impede the progress on the schemes and assured full support in sorting them out.

