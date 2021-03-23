Complete under-construction projects in Rafiabad: PC

Senior vice president of Peoples Conference (PC) Abdul Gani Vakil Tuesday slammed the administration for failing to complete construction of Hachaypora, Dobgah Seer and Mazbug bridges in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A statement of PC issued here said Vakil on his two-day tour to north Kashmir visited several areas of Rafiabad including Reban, Chatloora, Ladoora, Hachaypora, Doubgah and Janbazpora where people complained about lack of basic facilities.

He expressed concern about the construction of Hachaypora power receiving station, Dobgah Seer Bridge and Mazbug bridges that were still under construction for the past several years.

Vakil urged the government to resume work on these projects and complete the construction on a war-footing basis so that people heave a sigh of relief.

“The work was stopped without any reason, which is unfortunate,” he said.

Vakil also expressed concern for cutting off water supply in these villages.

“One the one side, the administration is celebrating World Water Day, on the other side people are denied basic facilities to drink filtered water,” he said.

Vakil said the roads in these villages were in dilapidated conditions and Power Development Department was not following any schedule for providing proper electric supply.

He said that there was complete mismanagement at the ground level and urged the authorities to macadamise the roads on priority and fix a proper timetable for the electricity so that people would not suffer in the holy month of Ramadan.