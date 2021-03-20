'Complete water conservation works'

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Saturday chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners to review the progress in Integrated Water Management Plan and water conservation works under the MGNREGA.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, the divisional commissioner also reviewed the preparations for Jal Shakti Abhiyan to be launched by Prime Minister NarendraModi on March 22 under the theme ‘Catch the Rain: Where it falls and when it falls’.

He stressed on effective water conservation plan in every district.

Pole said that the joint team of Agriculture, RDD, Soil Conservation, PHE, I&FC, BDO and concerned tehsildar should take Jal Shakti oath and formulate proper water conservation plans in their respective areas.

Stressing on the speedy completion of water conservation works, he called for active participation of the people for various activities like mapping of water resources, preparing water conservation plans through Gram Sabhas, cleaning traditional water bodies, removing encroachments and obstructions in water channels, and implementing appropriate interventions for water conservation.

The divisional commissioner directed the concerned to ensure that a prominent water conservation work is either taken up for execution or inaugurated on the occasion of launch of Jal Shakti Abhiyan.