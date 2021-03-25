Kashmir, Latest News
Comprehensive survey on to explore new tourist destinations in J&K: Advisor Baseer Khan

Khan, who was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of Tulip Garden on the foothills of Zabarwan hills, said the government has taken up a new Rs 10 crore project for beautifying the sprawling garden "to offer more to the visitors".
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s Advisor, Baseer Khan Thursday said that the UT administration is carrying out a “comprehensive survey to explore new tourist destinations so that tourists go beyond Gulmarg and Pahalgam while visiting the valley”.

Khan, who was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of Tulip Garden on the foothills of Zabarwan hills, was quoted by news agency KNO saying that the government has taken up a new Rs 10 crore project for beautifying the sprawling garden “to offer more to the visitors”.

“The government is working on a comprehensive policy to explore hidden and new tourist destinations. Like we have Dodhpathri in Budgam, Basoli, Bhaderwah in Jammu areas. Tourists will have more places soon to visit beyond Gulmarg and Pahalgam,” he said.

He said that earlier, tourists visiting Kashmir were confined to Mughal Gardens only, “but now Tulip garden is their first preference”.

Khan further informed that on April 3, LG Manoj Sinha will officially inaugurate the Tulip festival wherein we will showcase Kashmir’s rich culture, cuisine, art, and handicrafts.

Photo Courtesy: @OfficeOfLGJandK/Twitter

Will ensure equitable development of every sector: LG Sinha

“That will help attract more tourists and also help promote J&K UT’s rich traditions and culture,” Advisor Khan said.

As for the Rs 10 crore project for beautifying the Tulip Garden, Khan said it comprises the phase-2 of expanding the Tulip garden including a cherry garden “and other attractive trees and flowers in the backside of the garden that will be an added attraction”.

Advisor Khan urged visitors to follow the COVID-19 SOPs religiously to contain the pandemic.

