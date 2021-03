Burglars broke into the computer shop at Shah Faisal Market in north Kashmir’s Sopore town Wednesday night and decamped with laptops and other electronic goods worth lakhs of rupees.

The burglars looted the computer shop ‘Almurad Office Automation’ at Shah Faisal Market near the General Bus Stand Sopore and decamped with valuables worth lakhs of rupees.

Police has started investigation into the case.