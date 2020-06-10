Concerns of cherry growers, canning units being addressed: Sharma

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K K Sharma today said that the concerns of the cherry and other Horticulture producers are being addressed so that they are provided with opportunities of marketing their produce besides increasing its shelf life.

The Advisor was interacting with the representatives of the cherry processing unit holders, growers and marketers here today

Director Horticulture, Aijaz Bhat, Director Industries and Commerce, Mehmood Shah and other senior officers of the department were also present.

The Advisor said that the extraordinary situation which has resulted due to the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected every sphere of life and the Horti industry of J&K was also affected. He said that the government has already taken some measures for ensuring the cherry produce is marketed within the UT and outside as well.

The deputations projected several issues related to the marketing interventions and also exploring the possibility of having MSP for the cherry produce, providing the logistic support to the units involved with canning of cherry so that the shelf life of it increases for future marketing.

The Advisor asked the Director Horticulture Kashmir and Director Industries to maintain a close liaison with the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to work out all the modalities needed for operationalization of cherry canning units, besides hassle free movement of the cherry crop in Jammu and Kashmir and to other parts of the country.