Srinagar,
May 9, 2021

Condolence meet held at KU's Pharmacy Department

Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 11:18 PM
File photo of Syed Masood Ahmad Kirmani
File photo of Syed Masood Ahmad Kirmani

The University of Kashmir’s Pharmaceutical Sciences Department Sunday held a condolence meeting to mourn the demise of Syed Masood Ahmad Kirmani, former Technical Officer who passed away on May 7.

The meeting, chaired by Head of the Department Prof Mubashir Hussain Masoodi, was attended by all the staff members who paid rich tributes to the departed soul while recalling the tireless services rendered by him for more than three decades.

The members prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

