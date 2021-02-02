Condolence meeting held

A condolence meeting was held at Faculty of Forestry, Benhama campus today on the demise of Jagdeep Singh Kotwal a student of B.Sc (Forestry) who was serving as Industrial Promotion Officer.

According to a statement, Dean, Professor T H Masoodi presided the meeting in which Heads of the different divisions including Prof. S.A.Gangoo, Prof. PA Khan, Prof. Aijaz ul Islam, Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, Dr Khursheed Ahmad and other Scientists participated .

“The Dean, Prof. TH Masoodi paid rich tributes to the departed soul and prayed to God to bless the soul. Dr G M Bhat, Senior Scientist while paying the tributes said that the deceased was a bright and a disciplined student. Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, Head of the Division, and Students Welfare officer said that it was a shocking news for all of us. We have lost our dearest student. He prayed to God for the departed soul, may he rest in peace and may God give courage to the family members to bear this loss,” the statement reads.