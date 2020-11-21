Condolences continue to pour in over Muddasir Ali's demise

The death of senior editor of Greater Kashmir, Muddasir Ali was Saturday widely condoled by political parties, civil society groups, business and lawyers’ fraternity, educational institutions, and religious, journalist and sports bodies.

J&K CIVIL SOCIETY FORUM

In a condolence message, Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Chairman, Abdul Qayoom Wani expressed grief and shock over Muddasir’s demise.

Wani said the deceased was as pious and honest man and a professional journalist who He always played a vital role in highlighting the miseries of people fearlessly.

Terming his death as a personal loss, he prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and Greater Kashmir team.

CCIK

President CCIK, Latief A Bhat on behalf of the executive committee members and members of the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Kashmir (CCIK), offered condolences on Muddasir’s demise.

“We equally share your grief and sorrow at this juncture,” he said. “I also offer heart-felt condolences to the other members of the GK family and pray to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give GK and his family members patience and courage to bear this loss with courage and fortitude.”

FORMER MINISTER

Former Finance Minister Abdul Rahim Rather in his condolence e message said he was shocked and deeply saddened with the passing away of Muddasir.

“Muddasir was close to my heart. He was a wonderful human being in addition to being a most honest, competent and dynamic journalist. Alas! A young promising life has been cut short. I fall short of words in expressing my condolences to the bereaved family. May Allah grant him maghfirat and a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous,” he said in his condolence message.

FORMER DGP

Former Director General of Police, Kuldeep Khoda expressed shock over Muddasir’s death and prayed for the peace of the departed soul and for granting forbearance to Muddasir’s bereaved family and Greater Kashmir team.

NTTA

Nigeen Tourist Traders Association (NTTA) said that they were saddened on the demise of young and dynamic journalist and expressed deepest sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

“His death surely is a great loss to the media fraternity and has left a great void that is difficult to fill especially for the Greater Kashmir family,” the association led by Chairman Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo said.

MEDIA DEPTT, GDC BARAMULLA

The Department of Media Studies, Government Degree College Baramulla held a condolence meeting to honor the memory of Muddasir.

The meeting paid tributes to Muddasir and extended condolences with his family, friends and colleagues.

JAMAIT HAMADANIA

Jamait Hamadania Chairman Mirwaiz Riyaz Hamdani also condoled Muddasir’s demise.

Hamdani chaired a condolence meeting and paid tributes to Muddasir.

Spokesman of Jamait Hamdania Mir Ghulam Muhammad said that Muddasir was a good human being and a professional journalist.

“I have a long association with him. He had exemplary patience and was a through professional,” he said.

NIFF

National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) also expressed sympathy over Muddasir’s demise.

“It is shocking news for all of us that Muddasir left this world. Our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved and the GK family,” they said.

DIPR EMPLOYEES

The employees of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) also condoled Muddasir’s demise and held a condolence meet at Media Complex, DIPR that was chaired by Media Coordinator, Syed Jeelani Qadri in which all the employees of the Publi8c Relations, Photography and other sections participated.

Speaking during the condolence meet, Qadri remembered his close association with the deceased and said that his death was a great loss to the society as he played a leading role in highlighting the local issues with his journalistic work.

JKEF

Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF) expressed grief and shock over Muddasir’s demise and prayed for the eternal peace of the senior journalist.

JKEF Co-Convener Muhammad Aslam Bhat expressed sympathy with his family.

KNT

Niyaz Illahi of KTN also expressed condolences over Muddasir’s death and prayed for his departed soul.

Apart from different parties and groups, a number of individuals including prominent lawyers and columnists also expressed shock over Muddasir’s death.

Terming it a big loss, senior lawyer Bashir Ahmad Bashir condoled Muddasir’s demise and prayed for the departed soul.

Columnist and Producer EMMRC Ajaz-ul-Haque also condoled over Muddasir’s demise and expressed condolences with the Greater Kashmir family.

“Shocked, like everyone, to see a spirited journalist like Muddasir leave like this. We have lost a talented journalist with a spark in his eyes and a smile on his face. We have lost a life full of promise. We have lost a young boy who will stay young forever,” he said.