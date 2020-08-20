Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 11:16 PM

Conference of elected local bodies at Kupwara | Advisor Farooq Khan calls elected local bodies 'basic pillars' of democracy

GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 11:16 PM

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan Thursday said “the elected local bodies are the basic pillars of democracy which are being empowered by providing funds for the first time to ensure local area development.”

The Advisor was addressing a conference of Elected Local Bodies here at Government Degree College Kupwara. District Commissioner, Kupwara, Anshul Garg, SSP Kupwara, ADDC, ADC Kupwara, ADC Handwara, SDM Karnah, Chairman Municipal Council Kupwara, Presidents of Municipal Committees Handwara & Langate, BDC Chairpersons, Sarpanchs and District Officers were present.

Trending News
GK File Photo

Militants release video of Baramulla attack, police calls it an attempt to glamorise militancy

Legal Metrology Deptt penalizes erring traders

File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir

'Take holistic review of Muharram preparations'

Brein area reels under darkness

The Advisor Farooq Khan said that Kupwara is a politically mature district and its people always participate in the democratic process. He said officers should ensure that PRIs and ULBS are made more powerful by taking them into confidence while formulating developmental plans and other activities.

Hailing Kupwara as a scenic district, he asked the Administration to take utmost attention to maintain its splendor by developing all means of sanitation. He advised District Administration for expediting the process of formulation of Solid Waste Management Plan in the district.

Related News