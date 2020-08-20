Conference of elected local bodies at Kupwara | Advisor Farooq Khan calls elected local bodies 'basic pillars' of democracy

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan Thursday said “the elected local bodies are the basic pillars of democracy which are being empowered by providing funds for the first time to ensure local area development.”

The Advisor was addressing a conference of Elected Local Bodies here at Government Degree College Kupwara. District Commissioner, Kupwara, Anshul Garg, SSP Kupwara, ADDC, ADC Kupwara, ADC Handwara, SDM Karnah, Chairman Municipal Council Kupwara, Presidents of Municipal Committees Handwara & Langate, BDC Chairpersons, Sarpanchs and District Officers were present.

The Advisor Farooq Khan said that Kupwara is a politically mature district and its people always participate in the democratic process. He said officers should ensure that PRIs and ULBS are made more powerful by taking them into confidence while formulating developmental plans and other activities.

Hailing Kupwara as a scenic district, he asked the Administration to take utmost attention to maintain its splendor by developing all means of sanitation. He advised District Administration for expediting the process of formulation of Solid Waste Management Plan in the district.