UPDATED: August 29, 2020, 12:43 AM

Cong cautions against 'backdoor political adventurism' in J&K

UPDATED: August 29, 2020, 12:43 AM
Representational Pic

J&K Congress on Friday cautioned the BJP against any “backdoor political adventurism” in the Union territory.

In a statement, the party demanded exclusive rights over jobs to the local youth. The party chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said two days ago BJP exhibited “political bankruptcy” by stating that all political parties and leaders seeking certain protections under constitution of India were “pro-Pakistan”, but at the same time the party through its General Secretary was engaged in political dialogue with leaders in Kashmir.

The party said any attempt to enter into corridors of power through backdoors would be worst political adventurism in J&K and Centre should desist from any such experimentation and opportunism, which would be worst betrayal with people of J&K.

