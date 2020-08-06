Cong concerned over attacks on elected representatives

J&K Congress Thursday condemned the killing of Sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday of Veessu area of Qazigund, describing the situation as volatile in south Kashmir.

In a statement the party also condemned the militant attack on Panch Arif Ahmad of Akhran area of Devsar, which left him critically injured.

The party leader Muhammad Amin Bhat and others while condemning the killing of Khanday, describing the incident as “shameful and mindless act.”

The party leaders expressed sorrow and anguish over the loss of precious life of Sarpanch and urged the authorities to nab the killers of Khanday.

“The situation is extremely volatile in south Kashmir in view of the rising attack on political person. The government must ensure protection to political persons irrespective of their party affiliation,” said Bhat. The party conveyed condolences to family of Khanday and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured Panch.