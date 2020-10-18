Cong concerned over lack of facilities in Tral villages

J&K Congress, General Secretary Surinder Singh Channi on Sunday visited several areas of Tral in Pulwama district and expressed concern over the hardships faced by people.

Channi visisted Bonpathri, Nagbal, Khasipora and Monghama and met various delegations, who complained about local issues in their respective areas. He expressed dismay over the step-motherly attitude meted out to people of Tral.

Channi said the areas were facing shortage of water and power supply and the ration was being sold at higher rates, which is indicative of the discrimination against people of Tral. He laid emphasizes on deputing a team of higher authorities to look into the urgent needs of people in order to address them. “There are no medical facilities avalaible in Bonpathri village,” Channi said and demanded Medical Centre to the area to ensure timely treatment to people especially pregnant women.