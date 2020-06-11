Kashmir, Today's Paper
Cong condoles demise of party leader

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 11, 2020, 11:38 PM
J&K Congress on Thursday condoled the demise of senior party leader Nazir Ahmad.

A statement said senior party leaders including Raman Bhalla and Ravinder Sharma expressed condolences to the beraved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

They said Ahmad was associated with Congress for years and had worked for the party at different levels and in different capacities.

“He was a determined leader committed to the cause of the welfare of people. His absence is a major loss to the party,” said the statement.

