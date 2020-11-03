Cong demands withdrawal of land laws

J&K Congress on Tuesday questioned the government’s stand that bulk of agriculture land will not be transferred to people from outside J&K under the new land laws.

In a statement, the party described the statement by the government spokesperson as an “attempt to mislead people on new land laws.”

Rejecting the official statement, the party said the Act now allows land to be transferred to non-state subjects, depriving people of J&K of their rights.

“The amendments introduced in Land Revenue act is unacceptable to people of J&K and Ladakh,” the party said, adding the existing land laws in erstwhile J&K state guaranteed by Maharaja Hari Singh gave full protection to land.

“The laws now introduced are aimed at disempowering people, which is not only unfortunate, but a serious matter and must be nullified in order to put an end to the fear and chaos that has struck people,” the statement said.