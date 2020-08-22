Cong for restoration of J&K statehood

J&K Congress on Saturday said it stands for struggle to safeguard the genuine rights of the people and the lost identity of Jammu and Kashmir in the post August 5, 2019 scenario.

In a statement, the party chief G A Mir said the party had sought “status quo”, along with other like-minded parties, on issue of special status, on August last year in the wake of apprehensions of some actions by the Centre.

“Those fears came out to be true when the Centre resorted to undemocratic and arbitrary exercise of power, downgrading J&K into UTs while abrogating the special status of the state, in an unconstitutional manner,” he said.

Mir said the party vehemently opposed the “unilateral and arbitrary” moves of the Centre, both in the Parliament and outside and consistently opposed its “undemocratic and authoritarian actions” that followed post August 5 decisions.

“The party has time and again reiterated its demand for restoration of full statehood status to J&K with constitutional guarantees and safeguards for land and jobs to local residents of Jammu and Kashmir, with full support to the demand of protecting rights of people of Ladakh under schedule sixth of the constitution,” said Mir.

He said the entire top brass of the party shall meet shortly to take review of the situation post August 5 last year.