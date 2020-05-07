Cong, NC condole demise of Andrabi

J&K Congress and National Conference Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Syed Ali Andrabi. The parties conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

J&K Congress President GA Mir expressed profound grief over the demise Andrabi, Sajada-e-Nisheen Kralpora, Budgam and conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved family, relatives and friends.

In a statement, Mir described the passing away of Andrabi as a great loss and said the deceased had a vast knowledge over religious teachings, whose vision and simplicity shall continue as an inspiration to the people.

The JKPCC President also conveyed deepest condolences to Syed Mohammad Aslam Andrabi, son of the deceased and other members of the bereaved family, relatives and friends. Mir also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

National Conference, Central zone, President, Ali Muhammad Dar also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Andrabi.

In a statement, Dar said the deceased was a well known spiritual personality of the area and head of Silsilia Andrabi.

Dar while expressing grief, prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the mournful family to bear the loss. He said Andrabi was not only revered in the area but all across the Valley.

“I express solidarity with scores of his disciples and pray to Almighty to give them much needed strength,” he said.