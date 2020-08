A Congress Panch from Malmapanpora village of this town resigned on Friday, following killing of a Sarpanch in south Kashmir.

Talking to media the Panch Muhammad Ramzan Lone said he has resigned from the post.

“For the past two years I have been living under fear after receiving many threats.

I can’t bear it anymore and that is why I have decided to quit,” said Lone. Lone (60) said he will submit his resignation to the BDO concerned on Saturday.