Cong-ruled states to evacuate J&K labourers in trains: Mir

J&K Pradesh Congress committee (JKPCC) on Saturday said the state governments of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and Pradesh Congress Committee of Goa have arranged special trains to send the stranded labourers to the respective states including J&K.

In a statement, J&K Congress President, GA Mir said the Union territory administration should expedite the process for grant of permission to the stranded labourers, so that they can travel through these trains.

Mir said the party had sought details of labourers stranded in different states and was now again writing for necessary permission along with forwarding the details of large number of applicants, who have approached the party’s control rooms at district and provincial levels.

Mir said Congress ruled states have acted on the advice of party President Sonia Gandhi who came forward to arrange travel of labourers through special trains.

He said JKPCC shall soon forward the requests to the government of J&K to grant permission to the large number of requests received by the Congress, by the labourers.

Mir said other than labourers other people too have been denied permission to come to J&K. “The government should streamline the entire system and follow their own announcements in this regard,” said Mir.

Meanwhile, the party urged the administration to take up the issue of evacuation of students stranded in Kirgizstan (Russia) and other foreign countries with Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The party’s Vice President Muhammad Anwar Bhat expressed concern over the hardships confronting stranded students in Russia and other countries due to the lockdown.

“The stranded students have approached concerned authorities many times requesting for their evacuation, but there was reportedly no response on the part of J&K government nor MEA,” he said and urged J&K administration to take up the matter with the MEA for smooth evacuation of stranded students.