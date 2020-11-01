Cong starts signature campaign against farmers' bills

J&K Congress on Sunday launched signature campaign in Kashmir against the farmers’ bills, as part of nation-wide exercise

During a party meeting here prominent workers of Dooru, Veerinag expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in Kashmir and urged the government to take effective measures to ensure congenial atmosphere, besides adequate security to political persons irrespective of their party affiliations.

The party President, GA Mir presided over the meeting and flayed the Centre for current situation in J&K, which, he said, has become victim of experiments and wrong policies adopted by the government of India.

“Instead of taking effective measures to address the anger of people, the BJP government is bringing laws after laws, which has dismayed people in J&K and Ladakh, who feel cheated and betrayed by the Centre,” said Mir.

He said BJP was beating the drums of development to divert the attention of people from “real issues”. “The fact of the matter is BJP is trying hard to hide it’s failures under the garb of development, which is nowhere to be seen,” he said.

He said Congress has started signature campaign against the Anti farmers’ bills across the Country and will continue to fight for the people rights. He said the Centre must focus on the development and other issues concerning people and take measures to address them.