Cong welcomes separate CAT benches for J&K, Ladakh

Welcoming the Centre’s decision of setting up of separate CAT bench for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, JK Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday said the BJP-led government was taking people for granted and then rectifying decisions only after hue and cry.

Reacting to the decision to have separate CAT bench for J&K and Ladakh UTs, the party chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said this should have been done after the J&K re-organization Act came into effect and at least much before the order for transfer of thousands of pending cases to the Chandigarh bench of CAT.

“This was known to happen after the action of August 5 last year but no steps were initiated for its creation and establishment all these months and suddenly an order was issued transferring all pending cases and for filing fresh cases before Chandigarh bench,” said Sharma.

He said there should be every effort to provide justice to the people at doorsteps, by having more circuit benches for far flung areas like Rajouri, Poonch and erstwhile Doda district and other such similar belts.