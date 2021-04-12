Congress, BJP extend greetings

Congress and BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) Monday extended greetings to the people, especially the Sikh community on Baisakhi.

A statement of Congress issued here said that the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir extended hearty greetings to the people on Baisakhi. He described Baisakhi as a unique and auspicious festival, saying that it reflects the bonds of brotherhood and harmony.

BJP JK spokesman Altaf Thakur also extended his greetings to the Sikh community on the occasion of Baisakhi festival and to the Kashmiri Panidts on occasion of Navreha festival.