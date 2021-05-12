Congress blames BJP, Centre for failing Jammu in health sector

Appreciating the initiatives of Congress leadership Sonia Gandhi and Shri Rahul Gandhi to appoint a COVID Task Force of most experienced leaders besides cautioning the government from time to time about the dangers of COVID first and second wave, Congress Wednesday said that BJP government headed by Prime Minister Narinder Modi consistently ignored the concerns shown by the Congress leadership, thereby landing the country to disaster today.

In a statement, Congress said that the disastrous situation facing country was due to several blunders of Modi government that was now shifting blame on others and indulging in false propaganda through its blind followers, who fail to realise the pain and sufferings of the lakhs of citizens dying without minimum treatment.

It said that appreciating the Congress- leadership for appointing a team of experienced leaders to monitor the relief and rescue measures undertaken by the Congress party throughout the country through its cadres, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has taken strong exception to the operation cover up and blame game started by the BJP cadres to hide the failures of the Centre.

The statement said that Congress was on record of having reminded the Centre of its responsibilities in view of anticipated threat but it said that the Modi government not only ignored the Congress alarm but also ignored the warning signals of its own experts.

It said that BJP was more interested in wresting away West Bengal than taking urgent measures to save the people.

The statement said that the people in Jammu and Kashmir were dying for want of necessary facilities, especially the inadequate ventilator supported beds and necessary manpower all around despite best efforts now by the doctors and the LG administration.

“There are no ICU beds available in the premier GMC Jammu and other GMCs that mostly. BJP must apologise to the victims and their families for the utter neglect and failures, especially for failing Jammu,” the Congress statement said.