Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 1:34 AM

Congress celebrates National Panchayat Raj Day

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 1:34 AM
Representational Pic

Congress Saturday celebrated National Panchayat Raj Day on the 28th anniversaries of the 73rd and 74th amendment of the constitution in India.

In a statement issued here, Congress said the 73rd amendment and the 74th amendment ensured inclusive development of poor and down-trodden people living in the country through a three-tire Panchayat Raj System aiming to bring the development at the door steps of the people besides ensuring 33 percent women reservation and bringing in SCs and STs in all three-tires of the Panchayat Raj System.

Addressing a party function at DangerporSopore in Baramulla, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President Abdul Rashid Dar highlighted the significance of the three-tire Panchayat Raj system in the country.

