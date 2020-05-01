Congress compliments labour class

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Friday complimented the labour class and essentials workers for making lives of people easier and safer, describing the May Day as manifestation of their greater role in development of the country.

The party also vowed to fight discrimination and injustice against the labour class. The party President GA Mir complimented the labour class, describing them as champions of progress and development of the country and people.

“The nation shall continue to depend on labour class, who play a greater role in the developmental process, their dedication and hardwork deserves praises and encouragement,” Mir said.

He said Congress has fought for rights of hardworking section of the country and will continue to fight discrimination and injustice against them.

“There has to be a proper mechanism to check the injustice against the labourers to ensure they are not made to suffer or victimized in anyway,” said Mir, adding the labour class will continue to lead people to achieve the set targets.

Mir emphasized over respecting rights of labour class, besides appreciating their pivotal role in making people’s lives easier and safer.