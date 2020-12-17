Congress criticizes PSC for withholding selection list of 250 Medical Officers

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Thursday lashed out at the Public Service Commission (PSC) over withholding the selection of 250 candidates for their appointment as Medical Officers including 25 doctors citing COVID19 crisis and not having domicile certificates.

In a statement issued here, JKPCC expressed anguish over the functioning of PSC saying that it had not been able to release the list of 250 qualified aspirants including 25 doctors, thereby delaying the process of their appointment.

JKPCC urged the commission to release the list and forward it to government for appointment of qualified aspirants as Medical Officers saying that their process of appointment had already been delayed due to COVID19.

“Withholding the selections lists is detrimental to the process of appointment of aspirants after qualifying their exams,” JKPCC said in the statement and urged the government to reform the commission.