Congress defers party meeting scheduled in Srinagar on June 9

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has deferred the meeting that was scheduled to be held in Srinagar on June 9th, asserting that the new date for the meeting shall be declared, shortly.

In a statement, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee has informed that the party meeting that was scheduled to be addressed by Gulam Nabi Azad (LOP), Ambika Soni General Secretary AICC and Gulam Ahmad President JKPCC on 9th June in Srinagar stands deferred due to some important engagements of leaders at the national level.

The party also informed that the new date for the said meeting shall be declared, shortly.