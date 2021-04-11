Congress expresses concern over COVID-19 vaccine 'shortage'

Congress on Sunday expressed concern over “shortage” of COVID-19 vaccine in Jammu and Kashmir, especially Rajouri district.

A statement of Congress issued here said that amidst the highest-ever COVID-19 positive cases in the country, senior Congress leaders termed the “shortage” of COVID-19 vaccine as a failure of the government to provide adequate quantity of the vaccine.

They termed it as a total failure of GoI to provide sufficient quantity of the vaccine while exporting it to outside countries.

The Congress statement quoted the senior party leaders as saying that there was a great danger as the number of per day cases in the country were the highest while the government was not able to maintain the adequate supply of vaccines..