Congress expresses shock over soldier's killing

Expressing shock over the killing of HavaldarNirmal Singh in KrishanaGhati sector in Poonch, Congress Friday raised questions over the increase in ceasefire violations during the BharatiyaJanata Party’s regime.

A statement of Congress issued here quoted the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir as saying that this was the second casualty of a Havaldar in three weeks and over 5100 incidents shelling along the Line of Control (LOC) last year and was a matter of great concern.

Condemning the shelling along the LoC and International Border (IB) in J&K, Mir said, “It points at the failures of Prime Minister NarendraModi government. The BJP-led government has failed to contain and stop the increased mischief of Pakistan. During BJP regime, 5100 incidents of Pakistan shelling occurred during the year 2020, the highest in last 18 years.

He said the incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan were just a hundred or so a year during the UPA regime but BJP leadership would raise questions terming Manmohan Singh’s government as weak.

“Going by the parameters of BJP, Modi government should accept the charge of being the weakest on this front including for dealing with the continued mischief of China too that crossed all limits in Ladakh region and Arunachal Pradesh during the BJP regime,” Mir said in the statement.