The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Wednesday felicitated people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for their wellbeing.

In a message, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Ghulam Ahmad Mir felicitated people on of Eid-ul-Fitr, hoping that the auspicious occasion would be the harbinger of the prosperity of the people, peace and stability.