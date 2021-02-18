Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 1:19 AM

Congress flays Govt for economic slowdown, price rise

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 1:19 AM
Pic: Aman Farooq/Gk

Congress Thursday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at New Delhi for “misrule” and “mismanagement” besides the “economic slowdown”.

A statement of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) issued here quoted the JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir while addressing party workers at party’s Srinagar office as expressing serious concern over the hardships confronting people and vowed to continue fight against the “wrong policies” of the BJP government.

Mir flayed the government over the unprecedented price hike on petrol and diesel and demanded its immediate roll back to end the miseries of the people.

