Congress observes Kissan Mazdoor Bachao Divas on Gandhi Jayanti

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Friday observed Kissan Mazdoor Bachao Divas on Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Former Prime Minister at Srinagar party office.

In a statement issued here, the party lashed out at the UP Government for stopping Rahul Gandhi to meet family of UP rape Victim and lodged strong protest against Agriculture bills asking for their immediate withdrawal.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC)in an impressive function organized at Srinagar Party office paid floral tributes to father of the Nation on his 151st Birth Anniversary and Former Prime Lal Bahadur Shastri. The Function was chaired by JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir.

Addressing the impressive gathering of Party workers, Mir recalled the services and sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi and said Mahatma laid down his life for the Nation and its diversity & secular Identity, which will continue to unite the people irrespective of their caste or religion.