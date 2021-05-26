Kashmir, Today's Paper
Congress pays tributes to Nehru on his death anniversary

File Photo of Ghulam Ahmad Mir
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nerhu on his death anniversary.

A statement of Congress issued here quoted Mir as saying that Nehru played a crucial in the independence movement and laid the foundation of modern India after taking over as the first prime minister and worked tirelessly for the inclusive development of India.

“The five year reconstruction plan set up by the first prime minister helped India to develop in every field. He implemented moderate socialist economic reforms and committed India to a policy of industrialization,” Mir said

He said Nehru was a man of vision and committed to development of every section living in the country.

Mir described Nehru as the best statesman and architect of modern India.

He expressed serious concern over the current situation in the country and said Nehru’s India was witnessing uncertainty, politics of hatred and exploitation and said the country needs to follow Nehurivian policy and work for the unity, peace and progress.

