Congress questions move to declare entire Kashmir as red zone

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Sunday questioned the government’s move to declare entire Kashmir as red zone, saying only COVId19 19 impacted areas should be declared as the hot spots.

In a statement the party President GA Mir questioned the move, stating that only COVID19 impacted areas and the adjoining areas were required to be declared as red and orange zones.

He said the fresh decision has sent confusing signals among people in the Kashmir, making them more apprehensive and restless.

“Apparently, the decision was taken in haste, without knowing the complete ground situation, amid the holy month of Ramdhan and the ongoing agriculture season,” said Mir.

He asked the administration to initiate the process of categorizing only infected areas. Mir said people in Kashmir were already been under strict lockdown since 9 months and declaring entire region as red zone has created more panic and restlessness among them.

Mir also drew the attention of administration towards thousands of labourers stuck up in Assam, Kolkata WB, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haridwar, Muzaffar Nagar, UP, Pagwara and Punjab, who were yet to be contacted by the administration.

The PCC President also spoke to advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan in this connection and told him that the procedures laid down for return of stranded people were quite difficult for labourers to understand, the statement said.