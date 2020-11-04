Congress regrets 'unilateral decision' on polls

J&K Congress on Wednesday regretted the “unilateral decision” of the government and Election Commission (EC) to hold local bodies polls in the Union territory, saying it will take a call for participation in the exercise in coming few days.

“We will take a decision, in a couple of days, with regard to the participation in the elections to DDC/BDCs. We regret the unilateral decisions of the government and the Election Commission to announce the elections for such an electoral exercise, even bigger than Assembly polls, without holding consultations with the recognised parties,” the party chief GA Mir, said in a statement.

Mir said it was Congress which brought 73rd amendment in the Constitution and ensured incorporation of its most provisions in J&K. “But the unilateral decisions for any such big electoral exercise to hold elections to 280 DDC seats across 20 districts along with large number of BDC and Panchayat vacancies is most unfortunate,” said Mir.