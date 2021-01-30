Congress remembers Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

Congress Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Srinagar office and recalled his contributions and sacrifices to the nation.

A statement of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) issued here said that Congress hailed the sacrifices and leading role of Mahatma Gandhi in the India’s freedom movement.

It said that at a function presided over by JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir at party’s Srinagar office, senior Congress leaders and workers paid tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary. Mir paid tributes to Gandhi saying that his teachings and sacrifices would continue to guide the nation towards unity and harmony.

“He was known for his non-violent protests and was the leading figure of freedom movement in India,” Mir said in the statement. “He pioneered active struggle through non-violent strategies of resistance that reinforced the Indian independence movement and became a leader in the Congress during 1920 and 1930 and played a critical role in turning Congress into a mass organisation.”