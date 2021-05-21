Congress remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Congress Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary and recalled his services and towards nation building.

A statement of Congress issued here said that Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir paid tributes to Gandhi and said that his sacrifices wouldl always be remembered, leading the country at the path of peace and progress.

The statement said that Congress leader Muhammad Amin Bhat, JKPCC General Secretary Surinder Singh Channi and other party leaders also paid tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary.