Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 12:25 AM

Congress seeks inoculation of people, health infrastructure upgrade

GK News Network
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 12:25 AM
File Photo of Ghulam Ahmad Mir
File Photo of Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Congress on Tuesday sought inoculation of the people and upgrade in the existing healthcare infrastructure.

A statement of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) issued here described the dearth of vaccines in J&K as anguishing.

Trending News
Representational Photo: @DHSKashmir

Conduct all emergency surgeries without fail: DHSK

File photo

Hakeem Yaseen hails HC's decision to release jail inmates amid COVID

Representational Image

J&K Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam-2021 deferred by over 3 months

It said that this pointing towards the ambiguities in the efforts being made by the government with regard to supply of vaccines, besides increase in bedding capacities and other health infrastructure.

Congress said that the failures to ensure vaccines was raising many questions among the people, adding chaos to the already complex situation both in Kashmir and Jammu that have witnessed hundreds of fatalities so far.

The Congress asked the government to explains as to what measures it was taking to ensure inoculation of people.

Latest News

'Routine delay' in COVID screening irks Gurez travellers

File Photo

Centre working on fortnightly schedule to streamline vaccination: PM

ASP Budgam accorded farewell

Greater Kashmir

Dastak: Ambitious Youth engagement programme rolled out at Shopian

It said that though Congress supports every initiative taken by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration, at the same time, the party feels extremely disappointed over the loss of  precious lives  both in Kashmir and Jammu.

JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that there was restlessness among the people due to non-availability of vaccines as J&K had  not received vaccines for many days.

Tagged in
Related News