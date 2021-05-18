Congress seeks inoculation of people, health infrastructure upgrade

Congress on Tuesday sought inoculation of the people and upgrade in the existing healthcare infrastructure.

A statement of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) issued here described the dearth of vaccines in J&K as anguishing.

It said that this pointing towards the ambiguities in the efforts being made by the government with regard to supply of vaccines, besides increase in bedding capacities and other health infrastructure.

Congress said that the failures to ensure vaccines was raising many questions among the people, adding chaos to the already complex situation both in Kashmir and Jammu that have witnessed hundreds of fatalities so far.

The Congress asked the government to explains as to what measures it was taking to ensure inoculation of people.

It said that though Congress supports every initiative taken by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration, at the same time, the party feels extremely disappointed over the loss of precious lives both in Kashmir and Jammu.

JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that there was restlessness among the people due to non-availability of vaccines as J&K had not received vaccines for many days.