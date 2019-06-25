Congress strong enough to overcome challenges: GA Mir

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) held an important party meeting of former ministers and ex-Legislators to debate and discuss the socio-political scenario obtaining in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party also held detailed discussions over the organisation affairs and activities in JK, emphasising the leadership to further strengthen the party at grass roots level.

The meeting was presided over by JKPCC President GA Mir.

Those who attended the meeting included senior party leaders Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Taj Mohi-U-Din, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Abdul Rashid Dar, Usman Majeed, Mohd Amin Bhat, Shoiab Nabi Lone, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Syed Bashir, Abdul Rehman Dar and others.

On this occasion GA Mir said Congress Party is in a vibrant in all the three regions, fully capable to overcome the challenges and strong enough to defeat the forces inimical to peace and stability in the country and State.

Mir said, “Congress party will ensure defeat of divisive and fascist forces, which are hell bent upon to divide the people on regional and religious lines to serve their vested interests,”

“We have always strengthened the secularism and unity in the country, state and will continue to unite the people,” he added.

“Congress party is committed to safeguard the secular fabric in the country won’t allow communal forces to vitiate the atmosphere of harmony and peace in the Country and State,” Mir added.

He said Congress party is the only unifying force in the country and State because the party believes in uniting the people, it will continue to work as a bridge between the communities in the Country and State.

The meeting finalized the district wise and constituency wise party conventions being organized across Kashmir valley.